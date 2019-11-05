The Brookhaven Police Department is hosting a “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events” training on Nov. 7 in response to a request from local churches.

The class is designed to offer tips and training on how to protect yourself and others in an attempted mass shooting.

The training is 6-8 p.m. at Skyland Church, Skyland United Methodist Church, 1850 Skyland Terrace NE. The training is free and open to the public, but people are asked to register by clicking here. The class is not recommended for children younger than 16.

The training was requested by the Brookhaven Christian Ministers Group in response to recent mass shootings at houses of worship, according to Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley. Recent mass shootings locations include a synagogue in Pittsburgh last year where 11 people were killed, and a Texas church in 2017 where 26 people were killed.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events course, known as CRASE, was designed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training at Texas State University. The course includes training on the “Avoid, Deny and Defend” strategy: avoid the situation by getting away from the shooter if possible; if escape is not possible, then deny the shooter access to where people are; and as a last resort, defend against the shooter.

The Brookhaven Christian Ministers Group includes: Atlanta Vineyard Church, Brookhaven Christian Church, Brookhaven Presbyterian Church, Brookhaven United Methodist Church, China Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clairmont Baptist Church, Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church, Open Table Community, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, St. James United Methodist Church, St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, The Salvation Army, Skyland United Methodist Church and Trinity Anglican Church.