A developer has filed plans to build a six-story residential condo complex on Cliftwood Drive in Sandy Springs.

The developer, NexCity Development LLC, is requesting a rezoning to build 30 for-sale condos in a complex called Cliftwood Flats at 135 and 145 Cliftwood Drive.

The 0.84 acre property is currently in the CS-3 district of the zoning map, or the City Springs district, which allows buildings to be up to three stories. The developer is requesting a rezoning for the property to be considered CS-6, which would have the property still fall in the City Springs district but would allow the complex to be six stories.

NexCity proposes for each unit to be between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet and for the property to have 81 parking spaces, according to city documents.

The site plan shows the lobby level to include a community room, a conference room, a fitness center and 30 storage units. The plan also shows around 30 parking spaces to surround the lobby and a separate parking lot for the remaining planned spaces.

The property is owned by HDK Properties, LLLP. The 135 Cliftwood building currently holds Advanced Photo and Imaging, a headshot studio, and 145 Cliftwood is Atlanta Veterinary Dentistry, an animal dentist.

NexCity filed for business formation on Sept. 9, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

The contact information for NexCity and HDK was redacted from city documents and they could not be reached for comment. The city did not immediately respond to a comment request about why the contact information was redacted.

Advanced Photo and Imaging and Atlanta Veterinary Dentistry did not immediately respond to comment requests about what their plans are if the development is approved.

The property is a block from The Cliftwood apartment complex that opened in 2018 at 185 Cliftwood and two blocks from Atwater, a large John Wieland Homes development, at 2009 Wheaton Way.

The first community meeting on the proposal will be held at The Cliftwood apartments, 185 Cliftwood Drive, on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.