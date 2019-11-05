Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts and three state legislators will discuss controversial tax breaks at a Nov. 14 meeting of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods.

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen blasted various tax abatement programs, saying they deprive her district of money, at the BCN’s October meeting. BCN Chair Mary Norwood said her group would form a “task force” of residents to address the issue.

At the Nov. 14 meeting, Pitts will join state Sen. Jen Jordan (D-Atlanta) and state Reps. Betsy Holland (D-Atlanta) and Deborah Silcox (R-Sandy Springs) in discussing possible changes to the abatements and other tax breaks, as well as other upcoming legislation. The BCN also will discuss its own possible “resolution” about the tax abatement issue.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:45-8:15 p.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road NE. For more information, see buckheadcouncil.org.