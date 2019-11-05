The authors of a new book about a a man falsely suspected of the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics bombing will speak in Buckhead on Nov. 12.

Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen’s “The Suspect” tells the story of Richard Jewell, a heroic security guard who warned people away from the bomb, only to become a target of the investigation and media accusations before authorities realized the real perpetrator was a right-wing terrorist.

Jewell is also the subject of a Clint Eastwood film scheduled for release in December. L. Lin Wood, an attorney who represented Jewell in libel lawsuits, talked to the Reporter last year about his perspective on that and other cases.

The authors will appear at 7:30 p.m. at the Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead. Admission is $10 for non-members, $5 for members. For more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com.