New York-based grocery chain Wegmans Food Markets is denying a local blog’s report that it is coming to Sandy Springs’ Perimeter Pointe shopping center.

The commercial development blog “Tomorrow’s News Today” reported Nov. 4 that Wegmans had signed a letter of intent for a new store in the shopping center on the Dunwoody/Sandy Springs border. The report, which did not name a source for its information, caused some local stir, including on the Sandy Springs Zoning Coalition, an influential Facebook group.

“There is no truth to that rumor,” said Jo Natale, Wegmans’ vice president of media relations, when asked about the reported letter of intent and the Perimeter Pointe store.

Natale noted Wegsman has published a list of upcoming stores on website. The list includes various sites in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. None of the sites are in Georgia; asked whether Wegmans is considering any other metro Atlanta store locations, Natale said, “No.”

SITE Centers Corp., the shopping center’s owner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Perimeter Pointe is a roughly 30.5-acre shopping center at Mount Vernon Highway and Perimeter Center West, directly adjacent to the Sandy Springs MARTA Station. SITE Centers Corp., formerly known as DDR Corp., has talked for years about redeveloping the shopping center into a mixed-use complex of some sort, but solid plans have yet to emerge.