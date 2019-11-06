Atlanta’s firefighters, paramedics and EMTs will be honored for heroism and other exceptional efforts at a Nov. 12 breakfast ceremony in Buckhead.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation’s annual “Breakfast with Our Bravest” will be held at the Flourish event facility, 3134 Maple Drive, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Hosted by WSB-TV reporter Tyisha Fernandes, the event will include such awards as “Firefighter of the Year,” the Award of Merit and the Medal of Valor.

Proceeds go to the foundation, which supports the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. Tickets are $100. For more information, see atlfrf.org.