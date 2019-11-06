Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen will discuss the North Atlanta cluster at a Nov. 12 meeting in Buckhead, where talk about her contract controversy is said to be off the table.

Carstarphen will be the guest speaker at the meeting of North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools. The NAPPS meeting notice says Carstarphen will “provide a retrospective on the state of the district” and “share insights on the North Atlanta cluster and her thoughts on cluster priorities for moving forward and improving.”

“Dr. Carstaphen’s contract will be not discussed,” the meeting notice adds.

Earlier this year, the Atlanta Board of Education controversially decided not to renew Carstarphen’s contract past June 2020.

The NAPPS meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at E. Rivers Elementary School, 8 Peachtree Battle Ave.

Carstarphen appeared at an Oct. 10 meeting of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, where she criticized tax abatements that affect APS funding, and also spoke about her desire to stay in the superintendent job.