Campaigning on a vision to create a more “vibrant” Dunwoody that goes beyond just the basics of paving, parks and police, Lynn Deutsch captured the win over Terry Nall Nov. 5 to become the city’s next mayor. She also becomes the city’s first woman to be elected to the top city office.

In City Council elections, Stacey Harris defeated Robert Miller with nearly 60% of the vote for the District 1 At Large seat; and Joe Seconder eked out a victory over Heyward Wescott for the District 2 At Large seat with 51.49%, according to unofficial election results. The District 1 seat was open with Nall’s mayoral run and the District 2 seat became open with Deutsch’s run for mayor.

Mayoral race

Deutsch defeated Nall with slightly more than 60% of the votes, according to unofficial results from the DeKalb County Board of Registration & Elections office. She will replace Mayor Denis Shortal, who announced earlier this year he was not seeking reelection. Deutsch and Nall have served together on the City Council for the past eight years.

“I’m very humbled by the overwhelming support I have received over the last three months from Dunwoody residents,” Deutsch said at her election party held at Wild Wing Café on Ashford-Dunwoody Road. “I think this election shows there is a lot of interest in Dunwoody’s future.”

Deutsch thanked her team of volunteers and said she ran a grassroots campaign that included knocking on 6,000 doors, holding dozens of meet-and-greets with residents and having conversations with people living throughout the city.

“And now I’m excited to work to move Dunwoody forward,” she said.

Nall said he while he was disappointed with the outcome, he respected what the voters decided. He recalled a quote often attributed to Thomas Jefferson: “We … do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”

“Now our job is to get behind Lynn and the rest of the council and help them to build a better Dunwoody,” he said.

Nall said he planned to take the rest of the week off from work to pick up campaign signs and come January, he will be focusing solely on his day job as a CPA.

He said he believed his leadership over the past several years demanding DeKalb County provide quicker ambulance response times to Dunwoody to ensure public safety will likely not be pursued by the next administration. He did say that DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond told Mayor Denis Shortal on Nov. 5 that the county would put a fourth ambulance in the city as had been requested.

“I believe this election seals the fate of ambulance services,” he said.

Other results

John Heneghan ran unopposed for reelection for the District 3 At Large seat.

A DeKalb County-wide referendum on restructuring the county ethics board was defeated with more than 61% of the vote, according to unofficial results.