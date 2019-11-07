Recommendations on how to transform the Dunwoody Village overlay district, known as the heart of the city, from a cluster of shopping centers surrounded by surface parking lots into a more vibrant area including contemporary building designs and public green spaces will be revealed at an open house on Nov. 16.

The open house will be at Vintage Pizza, 5510 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road from 2 to 4 p.m. The public can drop by between those two hours to learn more about what is being proposed for the area by TSW, the Atlanta-based planning firm hired by the city to review and rewrite zoning regulations for the Dunwoody Village overlay.

The Dunwoody Village overlay designed in 2011 is a zoning district that covers 165 acres at Mount Vernon and Chamblee-Dunwoody roads in the western part of the city. It includes several shopping centers and residential neighborhoods but has been criticized by residents and developers in recent years for having an outdated look and not being a walkable, welcoming area for residents to visit.

“Public input has been an important part of developing the vision for the Dunwoody Village,” said Community Development Director Richard McLeod in a press release. “Now we’re ready to share the plan as we look at connectivity, public spaces and the character of future development.”

In June, some 200 community members took part in a public workshop and walking tours of the Dunwoody Village to give feedback to TSW consultants about what they wanted to see in the area, such as green spaces and contemporary building designs for the retail centers.

The City Council in December 2018 approved several zoning amendments to the Dunwoody Village overlay, including removing the so-called Williamsburg-style of architecture as a requirement. Drive-throughs for new buildings were also prohibited.