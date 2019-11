The Holiday Artists Market at Dunwoody’s Spruill Gallery begins its season on Nov. 14 and continues through Dec. 23.

The market features works of art and handcrafted gifts by local artists.

The gallery is in the Spruill Center for the Arts, 4681 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. For more information, see spruillarts.org/holidayartistsmarket.