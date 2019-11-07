A former student was inducted into the Riverwood International Charter High School 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 18.

Alexis de Groot, 24, is one of the youngest people to ever be inducted in the Riverwood Hall of Fame, according to a press release.

Groot was the captain and a four-year starter for the Riverwood varsity soccer team and helped them qualify for the State Playoffs 2010-2013, according to Riverwood Athletic Association President Mike McQuary.

Her accolades included Rookie of the Year, Player of the Year and the Raider Award, McQuary says.

Her senior year, Groot was named one of the state’s top eight players. She went on the play soccer at Elon University, where she was the team captain and on the All-Academic Colonial Athletic Association conference team.

The ceremony was held on the school’s campus at 5900 Raider Drive in Sandy Springs.