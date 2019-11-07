A presidential visit to Atlanta will tie up local traffic on Nov. 8, authorities say.

President Donald Trump will attend a private fundraiser at an undisclosed location in Buckhead, then head to the Georgia World Congress Center downtown for a “Black Voices for Trump” campaign event. Vice President Mike Pence will attend the campaign event as well, making for two separate motorcades navigating local traffic.

The Atlanta Police Department warns that traffic will be affected from roughly 11:30 a.m. through 4:45 p.m. on I-75, I-285, Ga. 400, the Downtown Connector and the entire Buckhead and Downtown areas.