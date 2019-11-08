The German discount grocer Lidl is opening a store in Dunwoody in the Mount Vernon Shopping Center, where the former Sprouts grocery store was located. But when shoppers will be able to stroll the aisles to buy food for dinner is not yet known.

It is part of a major local entry by the chain. Lidl is also planning to open stores in Sandy Springs at the City Center Crossing shopping center at 6337 Roswell Road and in Brookhaven at Brighten Park Shopping Center at 2480 Briarcliff Road.

Sprouts closed in December, leaving a void in the shopping center where a CVS is located and also O’Brian’s Tavern.

A permit to renovate the existing 37,046-square-foot building for the project “Lidl Dunwoody” was filed with the city Oct. 1. The Lidl Dunwoody store is going into 2480 Mount Vernon Road. The shopping center is within the triangle bordered by Mount Vernon and Jet Ferry roads and Dunwoody Club Drive.

“It is too early to offer specifics on [the Dunwoody] location as we are working through approvals. However, I can tell you we look forward to opening in the community in the future,” Lidl spokesperson Chandler Ebeier said in an email.

Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod said the city has not yet had conversations with Lidl officials about a timeline.