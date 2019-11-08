Veterans Day, the annual observance of all military servicemembers, arrives Monday, Nov. 11. Events in Reporter Newspapers communities offer ways to mark the occasion.

Dunwoody Veterans Day Service

Monday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.

A ceremony at the Veterans Memorial, presented by the Dunwoody VFW Committee. Free. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. Info: dunwoodyga.gov.

Atlanta History Center Veterans Day Program

Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

The Atlanta History Center’s Veterans Day Program includes a keynote address from Rear Admiral Wendi B. Carpenter, U.S. Navy (Ret.), the first woman Navy aviator to be promoted to flag rank; a performance of the national anthem; and a presentation of the colors. Free. Atlanta History Center’s Veterans Park, 130 West Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead. Info: atlantahistorycenter.com.

Sandy Springs Veterans Day Tribute

Monday, Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m.

With keynote speaker U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Boulee, a former captain in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps who founded DeKalb County’s Veterans Treatment Court. Free. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. Info: citysprings.com.