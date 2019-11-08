The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closures

Nov. 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Nov. 9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Nov. 12-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Nov. 13-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., , southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Nov. 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.

Nov. 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Pitts Road and North Springs MARTA Station, one right lane.

Nov. 15, 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Nov. 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and MARTA overpass, two right lanes.

Nov. 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Roswell Road, two right lanes.

Nov. 12-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, four left lanes.

Nov. 13-15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, four left lanes.

Nov. 15-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, three left lanes.

Nov. 15-17, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two left lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Nov. 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Nov. 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Spalding Drive closure

Nov. 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound over Ga. 400 closed.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.