The city of Sandy Springs has purchased another house between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive $455,000 as it continues to land-bank in anticipation of the possible widening project.

The City Council unanimously approved at its Nov. 5 meeting the purchase of a house on a 19,800-square-foot lot located at 600 Hammond Drive for $455,000.

District 5 City Councilmember Tibby DeJulio expressed concern with the cost of the property.

“Based on the size of this property, it looks like $1 million an acre,” DeJulio said. “That seems kind of high on Hammond Drive.”

Public Works Director Marty Martin said it is trending on the higher end of the spectrum but it is not the highest value per square foot purchase the city has made for the project.

“It is within the range of purchases we have made on Hammond Drive,” Martin said.

Martin said the house is to potentially be used for public safety housing.

The city has four houses that are currently set aside for city public officer personnel rentals rented at a rate of $500 per month, with the renter responsible for the upkeep of the property and utilities.

In August, the council authorized a contract with Gresham Smith and Partners to wrap up a design presentation for a public meeting, Hammond Drive Corridor Design Project, for $47,500.

According to the contract, the outcome from the design will be a digital presentation with graphics and a model to showcase the potential development.

At an Aug. 6 meeting, Marty Martin said the design should be presented within three months.

“It is still in progress,” city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said when asked about the design.

For a guide to the properties Sandy Springs has purchased for the Hammond Drive widening project, click here.