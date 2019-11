The Swedish Christmas Market, an annual cultural tradition, comes to Sandy Springs on Nov. 17.

Organized by the Swedish Women’s Educational Association, the market showcases the culture and holiday traditions of Sweden with crafts, gifts, food and more, plus children’s activities and performances.

It will run 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Benson Center, 6500 Vernon Woods Drive, Sandy Springs. Admission is $2; free for children under 18. For more information, see atlanta.swea.org.