A Nov. 12 North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools meeting where Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen was to be the guest speaker has been canceled due to a “scheduling conflict.”

“The superintendent had a conflict with the date/time that just came to our attention,” a spokesperson for NAPPS said. “We hope to reschedule.”

An APS spokesperson said the meeting will be rescheduled to December but no official date has been set yet.

Carstarphen was to discuss the North Atlanta High cluster at a Nov. 12 meeting in Buckhead at E. Rivers Elementary School.

The meeting notice said that Carstarphen’s contract controversy would not be discussed. Earlier this year, the Atlanta Board of Education decided not to renew her contract past June 2020.

Carstarphen appeared at an Oct. 10 meeting of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, where she criticized tax abatements that affect APS funding, and also spoke about her desire to stay in the superintendent job.

This story has been updated with additional information.