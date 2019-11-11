The DeKalb County Board of Education voted at a Nov. 11 meeting to immediately dismiss Superintendent R. Stephen Green before his contract expiration. A former interim superintendent, Ramona Tyson, was named to the temporary position once more.

“He is a lame duck,” a board member who asked to not be named said of Green after the vote. “Green is not being as effective as he should be.”

“We appreciate Dr. Green for his service to the county and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Board Chair Dr. Michael Erwin said in a press release. “With Dr. Green’s immediate departure, we have the utmost confidence in Ms. Tyson serving as the interim superintendent,”

Green announced his resignation from his position in May, citing personal reasons, but planned to stay until the end of his contract on June 30, 2020.

The board approved Tyson to serve as the interim chief through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, effectively immediately.

Tyson has been with the district for over 30 years and served as the interim superintendent in 2011.

“There are some tough decisions that need to be made preferably before the next superintendent gets here,” the board member said.

Tyson serving as interim will not affect the current search for a new superintendent as she will retire on June 30, 2020.

“No matter what happens, rain, sleet or shine, she is out of here on that date,” the board member said.

The district is currently performing a nationwide new superintendent search conducted by BWP & Associates, an Illinois-based firm specializing in school administrator searches, with the board making the final choice.

At a Nov. 6 community input meeting for DeKalb County Schools’ new superintendent search at Chamblee Charter High School, attendees expressed lack of trust in the district and called for a leader strong enough to reform an era of administrative turnovers, financial problems and transparency disputes.