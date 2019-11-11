Families, residents and history buffs gathered at the historic Donaldson-Bannister Farm on Nov. 9 to celebrate the annual Apple Cider Days sponsored by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust.
The event included crafts and games, presentations on frontier life, historic demonstrations and children’s activities.
For more information, see dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.
Photos by Phil Mosier
Vintage tools and home goods were on display at Apple Cider Days.
Wesley Goyarts, 4, and his sister, Adair, 5, had their face painted at Apple Cider Days.
Dunwoody High School senior Andrew Hoang, center, learns some corn cob decorating techniques during Apple Cider Days.
Attendees of Apple Cider Days spread out across the lawn at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm where there was a petting zoo, face painting, games and pioneer crafts.
Friends Adelyn Johnston, left, and Layla Holloway had fun at the annual Apple Cider Days event at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm. They both attend Peachtree Charter Middle School.
Avi Gur holds his daughter, Ariel, 2, while they pet a miniature horse at the 2019 Apple Cider Days event.
