From left, Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association members Bryan Tate, Max Torrance, Vince Corica and Cary King wave flags. (Ron Sherman)
The Atlanta History Center observed Veterans Day Nov. 11 with music, ceremony and a high-profile speaker.
The keynote address was given by Rear Admiral Wendi B. Carpenter, U.S. Navy (Ret.), the first woman Navy aviator to be promoted to flag rank. The 116th Army Band performed.
Photos by Ron Sherman for the Atlanta History Center.
The audience at the ceremony during an acknowledgment of veterans. (Ron Sherman)
Wendi B. Carpenter, Rear Admiral, US Navy (Ret.), gives the keynote address. (Ron Sherman)
The 116th Army Band performs. (Ron Sherman)
Bagpiper Wayne Coleman performs during the observance. (Ron Sherman)
Lt. Col. Scott Dellus, Army National Guard, speaks while serving as master of ceremonies. (Ron Sherman)
Those leading the observance included, from left, master of ceremonies Lt. Col. Scott Dellus, Army National Guard; Chaplain Kevin Peek; keynote speaker Wendi B. Carpenter, Rear Admiral, US Navy (Ret.); Sheffield Hale, president and CEO of the Atlanta History Center; baritone Bill Killmeier, former Staff Sgt., US Army; and Col. Bobby Christine, Georgia Army National Guard. (Ron Sherman)