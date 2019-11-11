From left, Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association members Bryan Tate, Max Torrance, Vince Corica and Cary King wave flags. (Ron Sherman)

The Atlanta History Center observed Veterans Day Nov. 11 with music, ceremony and a high-profile speaker.

The keynote address was given by Rear Admiral Wendi B. Carpenter, U.S. Navy (Ret.), the first woman Navy aviator to be promoted to flag rank. The 116th Army Band performed.

Photos by Ron Sherman for the Atlanta History Center.

