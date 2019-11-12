A hotel with a conference center and an outdoor tavern has been proposed for a site in Sandy Springs that was once part of the Glenridge Hall mansion and estate.

The 203,000-square-foot lot is located on the northwest corner of Abernathy Road and Glenridge Drive.

The hotel is proposed to have over 240 rooms; a conference center; a restaurant; and a rooftop bar and pool, according to site plans.

The site plans also include a small, secondary building for an outdoor tavern that the developer is calling a “Biergarten.”

The proposal does not specify the planned number of floors, but a conceptual illustration included in a city filing shows a building with at least six occupied stories, plus a ground floor and a partially enclosed roof. The property falls in the PX-8 district, or the Perimeter Center Mixed Use district, which allows up to 8 stories.

The proposal, labeled the Mayson House Hotel, was received by the city on Oct. 28 from Glenridge Green Partners, LLC, who are the owners according to Fulton County property records.

Atlanta-based architecture firm Cooper Carry is also involved in the design, according to site plans. The firm was involved in the design for a hotel planned next to Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall near PATH400 and one in the Roswell Road shopping center.

The project requires several zoning variances, including on the loading dock location and on the height of the retaining walls.

Because the plan only needs zoning variances and not a rezoning of the property, the project is not required to go through a process of community meetings and City Council approval.

The proposal is scheduled to be heard at a Board of Appeals meeting on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

The planned hotel rests on land that was formerly the Glenridge Hall estate, a mansion and heavily wooded grounds dating back 85 years. The mansion was demolished in 2015 and the property flanking Abernathy Road now holds a number of redevelopments.

The northern part of the estate was purchased in 2014 by redeveloper Ashton Woods from former owner Caroline Glenn Mayson. That property now holds Aria, a community with hundreds of units including for-sale townhomes and single-family homes.

In its redevelopment deal, Ashton Woods agreed to preserve 14 acres of the estate for a public park to be donated to the city upon completion. The park has not yet been completed. During a 2017 site tour, senior vice president at Ashton Woods Atlanta Mike Busher said the complex is to be completed in 2020 and the park would likely be closer to 10 to 12 acres.

The southern part of the former estate, where the hotel would go, already contains other redevelopments, including housing and the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz USA.