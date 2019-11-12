The Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia will host an exhibit by Cosmo Whyte, a Morehouse College professor who uses drawing and sculpture to explore the intersections of race, nationalism and displacement, starting Nov. 19.

Part of MOCA GA’s “Working Artists Project” series, Whyte’s exhibit is called “Beneath Its Tongue, The Fish Rolls The Hook To sharpen Its Cadence.” According to the museum, the works address the question: “How can twenty-first-century migrants reconcile their colonial pasts and its various echoes while actively shedding the burdens of nationalism and origin?”

The exhibit runs through Jan. 14 and will have an opening reception on Nov. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

MOCA GA is located at 75 Bennett St. in Buckhead. For more information, see mocaga.org.