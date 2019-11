The Oglethorpe University Symphony Orchestra, a new student symphony, will hold a concert Nov. 20.

The free concert will include works by Karl Jenkins, Edvard Grieg, Jean Sibelius, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The concert will run 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the university’s Lupton Auditorium, 4484 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven. For more information, see connect.oglethorpe.edu/events.