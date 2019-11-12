U.S. Navy veteran and Sandy Springs resident Hal Raper waves an American flag during the 116th Army Band Brass Quintet’s performance of “America the Beautiful.” (Hannah Greco)
The city of Sandy Springs held its 10th annual Veterans Day tribute on Nov. 11 at City Green.
Around 300 people attended the ceremony, with U.S. Army veteran and U.S. District Federal Court Judge J.P. Boulee as the keynote speaker. The 116th Army Band Brass Quintet performed.
Photos by Hannah Greco.
The 116th Army Band Brass Quintet vocal soloist Brittny Kempfer performs “The National Anthem” during the ceremony. (Hannah Greco)
Mayor Rusty Paul gives an opening statement and a welcome at the ceremony. (Hannah Greco)
The crowd observes a moment of silence during the ceremony. (Hannah Greco)
City Councilmember and Vietnam War veteran John Paulson stands for recognition of his service. (Hannah Greco)
U.S. Airforce veteran and Sandy Springs resident John Williams tears up during recognition of his service. (Hannah Greco)
City Councilmember and Vietnam War veteran Tibby DeJulio stands for recognition of his service. (Hannah Greco)
Keynote speaker U.S. Army veteran and U.S. District Federal Court Judge J.P. Boulee gives his thanks to veterans. (Hannah Greco)
The Sandy Springs Police Department Honor Guard retires the colors to close the ceremony. (Hannah Greco)
The 116th Army Band Brass Quintet performs “America the Beautiful.” (Hannah Greco)
