U.S. Navy veteran and Sandy Springs resident Hal Raper waves an American flag during the 116th Army Band Brass Quintet’s performance of “America the Beautiful.” (Hannah Greco)

The city of Sandy Springs held its 10th annual Veterans Day tribute on Nov. 11 at City Green.

Around 300 people attended the ceremony, with U.S. Army veteran and U.S. District Federal Court Judge J.P. Boulee as the keynote speaker. The 116th Army Band Brass Quintet performed.

Photos by Hannah Greco.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

