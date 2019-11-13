The Northwest Community Alliance will hold a meeting with guest speakers Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen and Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods Chair Mary Norwood.

The community meeting will be held on Nov. 20 at the Northside Church of God, 1736 Harper St., at 7 p.m.

There is no agenda for the meeting. NCA Chair Mike Koblentz said Carstarphen will speak first, followed by Norwood and both will take questions.

Earlier this year, the Atlanta Board of Education controversially decided not to renew Carstarphen’s contract past June 2020.

Norwood, a former city councilmember and mayoral candidate, invited Carstarphen to speak at an Oct. 10 BCN meeting.

At the Oct. 10 meeting, Carstarphen criticized tax abatements that affect APS funding, and also spoke about her desire to stay in the superintendent job. Norwood said the BCN would work with Carstarphen on tax abatement advocacy.