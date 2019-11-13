The urban planning guru who dreamed up the Atlanta BeltLine is staging a contest for rethinking the car-centric uses of I-285 and turning the entire Perimeter highway into “A Bigger Better Loop.”

Ryan Gravel aims to launch the contest for the concepts Nov. 15 at Generator, his downtown nonprofit that serves as a brainstorming club; hold an “ideas workshop” there on Nov. 22; and announce winners Dec. 6. He is already circulating the idea on social media, using a graphic showing I-285 as a huge ring and the BeltLine as a smaller loop within it.

On his website, Gravel says the occasion for the contest is the 20th anniversary of his concept of turning old rail lines into the BeltLine, a trail/transit/park line ringing central Atlanta now under construction, which also happens to be the 50th anniversary of I-285.

“The thesis of the Atlanta BeltLine was that adaptation of underutilized infrastructure could make a new way of life possible in Atlanta,” says Gravel’s contest announcement. “Inspired by the success of that proposition, Generator is asking you to pitch your ideas for transformation of Atlanta’s larger loop: Interstate 285.”

“Early advocates for the Atlanta BeltLine were proposing a wildly ambitious idea for a loop of land they didn’t own, to be transformed by money they didn’t have, in a political climate that – at the time – was hostile to everything they were proposing,” the announcement says. “Given that, Generator’s hope for this competition is that you not burden your idea with today’s politics, budgets or other constraints. It could be anything – think big and be creative.”

The contest calls for clear, concise concepts that Generator can publicize and adapt. Winners will get unspecific awards “in a range of categories.” Generator is based at 828 Ralph McGill Boulevard in Atlanta. For more information about Generator, see generatorcity.org.

Gravel’s call comes as the Georgia Department of Transportation is embarking on a massive and controversial plan to add toll lanes to the top end of the Perimeter. Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and other area cities are advocating that transit buses use the lanes as well.

Gravel apparently was introduced to the idea of rethinking I-285 in 2017, when he made a keynote speech to the Sandy Springs Conservancy, a parks advocacy group, on the night that part of I-85 burned in a notorious fire. During the event, conservancy Executive Director Melody Harclerode asked about the future of Perimeter highway and its possible alternative uses.

“Y’all are so lucky to have Melody here because I’ve never heard that question….But I love it,” Gravel said at the time. “I love the idea of rethinking 285.”

“It’s a public space,” he continued, suggesting that some of its many lanes be used for something other than cars. “Instead of thinking of it as a barrier between ITP and OTP [inside and outside the Perimeter], think of it as a place that people come to somehow.”

I-285 also gets prominent discussion in Gravel’s acclaimed 2016 book “Where We Want to Live: Reclaiming Infrastructure for a New Generation of American Cities.”