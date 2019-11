The Sandy Springs City Council approved purchasing 99 license-plate-reader cameras for police use at a $39,852.02 monthly fee at its Nov. 5 meeting.

The Sandy Springs Police Department said it has planned camera placement and plans to include locations marked as high-crime, but it would not provide the planned locations. According to SSPD spokesperson Sgt. Sam Worsham, the cameras could possibly be installed within the next 3 months.

This story has been updated with additional information.