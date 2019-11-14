The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation honored firefighters, civilians and others at its annual “Breakfast with Our Bravest” awards ceremony, held Nov. 12 at the Flourish event facility in Buckhead.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Fire Chief Randall Slaughter presented the awards.

Sgt. Darrow Harden won three honors: the Award of Merit, the Firefighter of the Year award and the Fire Chief’s Award of Distinction. Harden lost a leg on I-85 earlier this year when he was struck by a car while helping a motorist whose vehicle had flipped.

Other winners included:

Alliance Award: Camp Ignite Committee

Citizen of the Year: City Councilmember Antonio Brown

Team Spirit Award: Apparatus Committee

Station of the Year: Station 33

Civilian of the Year: Dr. Arkla Napper

Professional Leadership Award: Chief Eric Kave

Medal of Valor: Engine 2: B Shift

Kaplan Award: Sergeant Robert Tucker