The commander of Buckhead’s Zone 2 police precinct retired effective Nov. 14 in an unannounced move and has been replaced.

Maj. Barry Shaw had commanded the Atlanta Police Department precinct, headquartered on Maple Drive, since January 2017.

Zone 2’s new commander is Maj. Andrew Senzer, according to APD. Senzer most recently led Zone 3 in Southeast Atlanta.

Shaw was known for shaking up the precinct’s crime-prevention strategy by pulling officers off traffic duty and focusing them on patrolling so-called hot spots.

Mary Norwood, chair of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, mentioned the command change at the group’s Nov. 14 meeting and said she was surprised to hear why Shaw wouldn’t attend. “We love him,” Norwood said of Shaw.