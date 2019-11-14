The city of Atlanta’s request for an order permanently banning commercial events at a Buckhead mansion will have its day in court later than expected.

The 4499 Garmon Road mansion has been the scene of controversial events that have drawn many city citations. Olutosin O. “Tosin” Oduwole, identified by city authorities as the mansion’s operator, is already under a 30-day restraining order barring commercial events that runs through Nov. 25.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge was scheduled to hear the city’s request for a permanent ban on the mansion’s events on Nov. 14. But a judge pushed the hearing back to Dec. 9 to allow time for the current temporary restraining order to run its course, according to Jim Elgar, an aide to City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit.

Oduwole is scheduled to appear for trial on various city citations in Atlanta Municipal Court on Dec. 13, according to court records and city officials.