“The Normal Heart,” Larry Kramer’s searing drama about an activist fighting public and private indifference to the AIDS plague, will be performed at Oglethorpe University Nov. 21 through 24.

Presented by Oglethorpe University Theatre and RRC, the free performances will be held Nov. 21-23, 8 p.m., and Nov. 24, 2 p.m. All performances will be held at the Conant Performing Arts Center, 4484 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven.

For tickets and more information, see oglethorpeuniversity.thundertix.com.