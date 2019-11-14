A TV documentary series about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in north Georgia, debuting Nov. 15, will feature a temple and church in Sandy Springs.

The documentary is part of a series about various faiths produced and aired by AIB Network, an Atlanta-based interfaith religious and educational programming channel. Previous series have looked at such religious traditions as Buddhism and Wicca.

According to AIB Network president-elect, Audrey Daniels, the AIB Network is dedicated to creating original content that “educates the mind, strengthens the body, and inspires the spirit of viewers.” “We believe it is important to bring people of all faiths and backgrounds together to celebrate our differences, rather than just tolerate them,” said AIB Network president-elect Audrey Daniels in a press release. “We understand that hate is bred when people don’t have exposure to others’ beliefs and practices.”

The Utah-based Latter-day Saints church is a Christian denomination widely known as the Mormon church from one of its sacred texts, though its leaders discourage the nickname in formal uses. AIB’s eight-part series “Exploring the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” will look at the faith and its practices in north Georgia.

In Sandy Springs, a church complex spans a property between Glenridge Drive and Barfield Road. It includes a meetinghouse – a worship space that is open to all – and a temple, which is among the faith’s holiest sites in the world. The Sandy Springs church is known for welcoming the public to its annual Nativity display and celebration, which this year is scheduled for Dec. 7 and 8.

The Sandy Springs temple was in the news in 2017 for successfully fending off an attempt by its new neighbor, the corporate headquarters of Mercedes-Benz USA, to rename Barfield Drive for itself. The church objected to a holy temple bearing a luxury automaker’s brand name on its letterhead, saying that conflicted with religious teachings about equality and anti-materialism.

According to Marty Arrington, a spokesperson for the Atlanta-area church, the documentary series will show Sunday School and seminary classes – another form of religious education for youths – at the Sandy Springs complex.

The AIB Network airs on AT&T’s U-verse Channel 6 and Comcast’s Channel 296, as well as on AIB’s YouTube channel. The first episode in the series about the church will air Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m., Nov. 16 at 3 p.m., and Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, see aibtv.com.