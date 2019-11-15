Thank you for publishing the commentary “Amateur sports are worth saving” by Alan Chadwick in the Reporter. I appreciate your paper sharing a local football head coach’s perspective on a national topic.

I agree that the “pay for play” policy by the NCAA could open up many issues and problems for many college athletes. I most agree with the quote included in the commentary from Tim Tebow, that the game will become only about each individual player, instead of the team as a whole.

A better idea, I think, is to pay a reward to the whole team, not just the individual superstar.

William Jablon

Seventh grade

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School

