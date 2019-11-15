The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Nov. 15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Nov. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Nov. 18-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Nov. 19-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Nov. 15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.

Nov. 16-17, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., southbound between Pitts Road and North Springs MARTA Station, one right lane.

Nov. 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Pitts Road and North Springs MARTA Station, one right lane.

Nov. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one right lane.

Nov. 22-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Nov. 15 and 18-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 15 and 20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, four left lanes.

Nov. 17-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway, two right lanes.

Nov. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, four left lanes.

Nov. 18-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Nov. 19-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two left lanes.

Nov. 19-21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Nov. 19-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Nov. 17-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Spalding Drive closures

Nov. 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound over Ga. 400 closed.

Other traffic changes

On Nov. 18-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Nov. 18-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Nov. 18-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Nov. 20-22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the Ga. 400 southbound ramp to Abernathy Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).