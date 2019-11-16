From Brookhaven Police reports dated Oct. 27 through Nov. 10. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

2500 block of Cove Circle — On Oct. 27, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 27, at night, a no forced entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 27, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Oct. 28, at midnight, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Oct. 28, in the morning, a theft was reported.

1000 block of Brookhaven Walk — On Oct. 28, in the morning, a theft was reported.

1200 block of Executive Park Drive — On Oct. 28, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 29, at noon, a theft was reported.

1100 block of Fairway Gardens — On Oct. 30, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

1200 block of Dresden Drive — On Oct. 30, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 31, in the evening, a street robbery with a gun was reported.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 1, at noon, a no-forced entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

1700 block of Dresden Drive — On Nov. 1, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Nov. 1, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 2, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of entering auto.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Nov. 2, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

3500 block of Buford Highway —On Nov. 2, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 3, in the early morning, a theft was reported.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Nov. 3, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 4, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 4, in the morning, a street robbery with a weapon was reported.

2800 block of Mabry Road — On Nov. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of armed robbery.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of theft by conversion.

Assault

100 block of Lincoln Court Avenue- On Oct. 27, after midnight, a battery incident was reported.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Oct. 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

1000 block of Wescott Lane — On Oct. 27, in the morning, a simple battery was reported.

3900 block of Parkcrest Drive — On Oct. 28, at noon, a simple battery incident was reported.

2400 block of East Club Drive — On Oct. 29, in the morning, an aggravated stalking incident was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 29, in the morning, an aggravated assault with a weapon was reported.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Nov. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 1, at night, a simple battery was reported.

1400 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 2, in the early morning, a battery incident was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

2900 block of Mitchell Cove — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of family violence.

Arrests

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 27, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 27, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of hit and run.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 28, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 28, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of animal neglect.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Oct. 28, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 29, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2200 block of Adler Drive — On Oct. 29, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of leaving after hitting a fixture on the highway.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 29, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 29, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Clairmont Terrace — On Oct. 29, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 30, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 30, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1600 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 30, at night, a wanted person was located.

3000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 30, at night, a wanted person was located.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Oct. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of sexual exploitation of children.

3600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 31, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 31, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1300 block of Windsor Parkway — On Oct. 31, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of identity fraud.

2600 block of Skyland Drive — On Nov. 1, in the morning, a man received a loitering violation and was arrested and accused of urban camping.

4000 block of Brookhaven Drive — On Nov. 1, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 1, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of forgery in the third degree.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 1, in the evening, two men were arrested and accused of identity fraud.

1200 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — On Nov. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 1, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to obey traffic control devices.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

100 block of Brookhaven Drive — On Nov. 2, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a lane.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1400 block of Ragley Hall Road — On Nov. 3, after midnight, a wanted man was located and arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 3, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

1600 block of Danbury Parc Place — On Nov. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal damage in the second degree.

100 block of Henry Parkway — On Nov. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the morning, two men wen were arrested and accused of urban camping.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of hitting an unattended vehicle and fleeing.

1800 block of Clairmont Terrace — On Nov. 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling and failure to appear.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 5, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 5, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijauna possession of less than an ounce.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 5, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 5, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

2900 block ofBuford Highway — On Nov. 5, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of the false reporting of a crime.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2200 block of Briarwood Way — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, two people were arrested and accused of obstruction and interference. One, was also a wanted person.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to obey traffic control devices.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

3200 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of stalking.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 7, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of failure to maintain lane.

18000 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of not following stop or yield signs.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

1200 block of Dresden Drive — On Nov. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of identity fraud.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov .7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to yield.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 7, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

800 block of Town Boulevard — On Nov. 8, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of urban camping.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Nov. 8, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of entering auto and identity fraud.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

1600 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Nov. 9, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Peachtree Road/Belaire Drive — On Nov. 9, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of loitering or prowling.

2500 block of Caldwell Road — On Nov. 9, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of striking an unattended vehicle and fleeing.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

Other Incidents

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 27, in the early morning, a stalking incident was reported.

1700 block of Clairmont Way — On Oct. 27, in the afternoon, a financial identity fraud incident was reported.

2800 block of Ashford Road — On Oct. 27, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 28, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Oct. 28, in the evening, a forged check was reported.

3900 block of Parkcrest Drive — On Oct. 28, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1800 block of Chamdun Place — On Oct. 29, in the morning, a financial identity fraud incident was reported.

1200 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Oct. 29, in the morning, a suspicious vehicle or person incident was reported.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Oct. 29, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Oct. 30, at midnight, officers conducted a death investigation.

1600 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Oct. 31, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

1200 block of Reserve Drive — On Oct. 31, in the evening, a hit and run was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 1, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, in the morning, a runaway juvenile was reported.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 1, in the morning, a runaway juvenile was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Nov. 1, at night, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1400 block of Briarwood Road — On Nov. 1, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Nov. 2, in the early morning, a suspicious vehicle or person was reported.

1900 block of Brookhaven Circle — On Nov. 2, in the morning, complaints of harassing communications were made.

1400 block of Ragley Hall Road — On Nov. 2, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, at midnight, a hit and run was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 3, just after midnight, a hit and run was reported.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Nov. 3, in the morning, an overdose was reported.

2700 block of Skyland Drive — On Nov. 3, at noon, a runaway juvenile was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 3, at night, a stalking incident was reported.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Nov. 4, at midnight, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2200 block of Drew Valley Road — On Nov. 4, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1400 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Nov. 4, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.,

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Nov. 5, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2300 block of Druid Hills Reserve Drive — On Nov. 5, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Nov. 6, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.