The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Oct. 1 through Nov. 7, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

100 block of Rumsen Road — Oct. 3

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 3

1300 block of Northside Drive — Oct. 5

3100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 5

1200 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Oct.10

800 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 11

2500 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 12

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 18

3100 block of East Shadowlawn Avenue — Oct. 18

2900 block of Grandview Avenue — Oct. 20

3800 block of Roswell Road — Oct. 26

3200 block of Northside Parkway — Oct. 27

2200 block of Lavista Square — Oct. 29

3500 block of Peachtree Road — Nov. 2

3200 block of Lenox Road — Nov.2

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Nov. 3

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Nov.3

200 block of Armour Drive — Nov. 4

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Nov. 4

Burglary-Residence

4600 block of Wieuca Road — Oct. 1

1100 block of Lavista Road — Oct. 2

500 block of Main Street — OCt. 3

1100 block of Lavista Road — Oct. 5

2300 block of Parkland Drive — Oct. 8

4900 block of Peachtree Park Drive — Oct. 12

2500 block of Bohler Road — Oct. 12

2400 block of Camellia Lane — Oct. 15

500 block of Bismark Road — Oct. 16

1300 block of Northside Drive — Oct. 16

3000 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 24

500 block of Lindbergh Place — Oct. 28

400 block of Northside Circle — Oct. 29

1100 block of Collier Road — Oct. 29

300 block of Peachtree Hills Avenue — Oct. 31

4700 block of Peachtree Park Drive — Nov. 2

100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — Nov.3

400 block of Bishop Street — Nov. 4

900 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Nov. 6

Burglary-Non-Residence

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 1

3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Oct. 2

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 3

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 6

1200 block of Collier Drive — Oct. 9

2600 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 11

2400 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 11

3200 block of Roswell Road — Oct. 14

200 block of South Colonial Homes Circle — Oct. 15

2500 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 16

1200 block of Collier Road — Oct. 16

2500 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 16

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 16

2600 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 17

800 block of Miami Circle — Oct. 21

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 24

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 24

1700 block of Howell Mill Road — Oct. 26

2500 block of Chantilly Drive — Oct. 26

2400 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 27

3100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 28

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 29

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 30

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 30

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Nov. 6

Robbery

3100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 2

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 6

300 block of Pharr Road — Oct. 7

3500 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 8

2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 11

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 11

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct.12

400 block of Bishop Street — Oct. 13

2500 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 16

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 17

2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 18

2500 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 28

900 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Nov. 2

Larceny

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 24, there were 137 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 101 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7, there were 82 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 56 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 24, there were, there were 32 reported incidents of auto theft.

Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7, there were, there were 13 reported incidents of auto theft.