The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Oct. 1 through Nov. 7, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
100 block of Rumsen Road — Oct. 3
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 3
1300 block of Northside Drive — Oct. 5
3100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 5
1200 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Oct.10
800 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 11
2500 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 12
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 18
3100 block of East Shadowlawn Avenue — Oct. 18
2900 block of Grandview Avenue — Oct. 20
3800 block of Roswell Road — Oct. 26
3200 block of Northside Parkway — Oct. 27
2200 block of Lavista Square — Oct. 29
3500 block of Peachtree Road — Nov. 2
3200 block of Lenox Road — Nov.2
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Nov. 3
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Nov.3
200 block of Armour Drive — Nov. 4
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Nov. 4
Burglary-Residence
4600 block of Wieuca Road — Oct. 1
1100 block of Lavista Road — Oct. 2
500 block of Main Street — OCt. 3
1100 block of Lavista Road — Oct. 5
2300 block of Parkland Drive — Oct. 8
4900 block of Peachtree Park Drive — Oct. 12
2500 block of Bohler Road — Oct. 12
2400 block of Camellia Lane — Oct. 15
500 block of Bismark Road — Oct. 16
1300 block of Northside Drive — Oct. 16
3000 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 24
500 block of Lindbergh Place — Oct. 28
400 block of Northside Circle — Oct. 29
1100 block of Collier Road — Oct. 29
300 block of Peachtree Hills Avenue — Oct. 31
4700 block of Peachtree Park Drive — Nov. 2
100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — Nov.3
400 block of Bishop Street — Nov. 4
900 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Nov. 6
Burglary-Non-Residence
1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 1
3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Oct. 2
1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 3
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 6
1200 block of Collier Drive — Oct. 9
2600 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 11
2400 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 11
3200 block of Roswell Road — Oct. 14
200 block of South Colonial Homes Circle — Oct. 15
2500 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 16
1200 block of Collier Road — Oct. 16
2500 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 16
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 16
2600 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 17
800 block of Miami Circle — Oct. 21
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 24
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 24
1700 block of Howell Mill Road — Oct. 26
2500 block of Chantilly Drive — Oct. 26
2400 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 27
3100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 28
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 29
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 30
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 30
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Nov. 6
Robbery
3100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 2
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 6
300 block of Pharr Road — Oct. 7
3500 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 8
2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 11
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 11
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct.12
400 block of Bishop Street — Oct. 13
2500 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 16
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 17
2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 18
2500 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 28
900 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Nov. 2
Larceny
Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 24, there were 137 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 101 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7, there were 82 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 56 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 24, there were, there were 32 reported incidents of auto theft.
Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7, there were, there were 13 reported incidents of auto theft.