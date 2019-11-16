From Dunwoody Police reports Oct. 13 through Oct. 26. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4700 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Oct. 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 14, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 14, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 14, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Oct. 14, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Oct. 15, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 16, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 16, at night, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 16, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 17, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 17, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 18, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Oct. 18, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 19, after noon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Oct. 19, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 19, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Oct. 19, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 19, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 20, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 20, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

900 block of Ashwood Parkway — On Oct. 20, at night, a larceny was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 20, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 21, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2200 block of Brendon Court — On Oct. 21, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

2300 block of Ledgewood Drive — On Oct. 22, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Oct. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 22, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Oct. 22, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4000 block of Townsend Lane — On Oct. 22, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 22, at night, a larceny was reported.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Oct. 23, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Orleans Drive — On Oct. 23, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Oct. 23, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 23, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 23, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Oct. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of stealing items from cars.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 25, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 26, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Oct. 27, in the afternoon, parts from a vehicle were reported stolen.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Oct. 27, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

4300 block of Huntington Circle — On Oct. 27, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 27, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 27, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Oct. 27, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Oct. 28, in the afternoon, a larceny from a building was reported.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 28, at night, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 29, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 29, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4600 block of Barclay Drive — On Oct. 29, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 29, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 29, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Oct. 31, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 31, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Georgetown Square — On Oct. 31, in the evening, a larceny was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 1, in the morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Nov. 1, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 2, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 2, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 2, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 2, at night, a larceny was reported.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Nov. 3, in the morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Nov. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2400 block of West Madison Drive — On Nov. 4, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Nov. 5, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Nov. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1200 block of Ashford-Crossing — On Nov. 5, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

300 block of Perimeter Center — On Nov. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Nov. 7, at night, a sudden snatching incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 9, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

5400 block of Oxford Chase Way — On Oct. 13, in the evening, a non-violent family offense was reported.

6200 block of Abercorn Avenue — On Oct. 14, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Oct. 15, in the morning, a simple battery was reported.

2800 block of Christopher Court — On Oct. 16, in the afternoon, a non-violent family offense was reported.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Oct. 16, in the evening, a non-violent family offense was reported.

100 block of Azalea Gardens Drive — On Oct. 16, at night, a simple assault was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 19, at night, a simple assault was reported.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 20, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 23, a simple battery incident was reported.

5000 block of Glaze Drive — On Oct. 26, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family battery.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 27, in the early morning, a simple assault was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 27, in the early morning, a simple assault was reported.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 27, in the early morning, an aggravated assault was reported.

1200 block of Dunwoody Cove — On Oct. 27, in the evening, an aggravated assault with a weapon was reported.

4800 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Oct. 29, at noon, an assault involving intimidation was reported.

6400 block of Madison Drive — On Oct. 31, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.

1400 block of Congress Circle — On Nov. 1, in the early morning, a simple assault was reported.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Nov. 1, in the early morning, a family offense was reported.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Nov. 3, in the morning, a family offense was reported.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Nov. 4, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Nov. 4, in the evening, an assault involving intimidation was reported.

5100 block of Wellshire Place — On Nov. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family battery.

Arrests

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 13, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4400 block of Tilly Mull Road — On Oct. 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear and another was arrested and accused of violating probation.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 14, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of switched or fraudulent plates.

5300 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Oct. 14, at night, a wanted person was located.

4300 block of Dunwoody Park — On Oct. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession and another for disorderly conduct.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of forgery. He was arrested again on Oct. 18, in the morning for another count of forgery.

4900 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Oct. 16, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 16, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4400 block of North Peachtree Road — On Oct. 17, at midnight, a wanted person was located.

North Shallowford Road/Cotillion Drive — On Oct. 17, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 17, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with an expired tag.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 17, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of reporting false information.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 17, at night, a wanted person was located.

I-285 EB/North Peachtree Road — On Oct. 18, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 18, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 18, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of forgery.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 18, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

4800 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Oct. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4800 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Oct. 18, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

5000 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Oct. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

4800 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Oct. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4600 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Oct. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

7100 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Oct. 19, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 19, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

200 block of Peachtree Street — On Oct. 20, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 20, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Oct. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Ravinia Parkway — On Oct. 22, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

I-285 EB/North Peachtree Road — On Oct. 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 22, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Oct. 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

100 block of Meadow Lane Road — On Oct. 24, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Oct. 24, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 24, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of child molestation.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Oct. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

North Peachtree Road/Cotillion Drive — On Oct. 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

10500 block of Madison Drive — On Oct. 25, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

4200 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 26, at night, a man was arrested and accused of fraud involving swindling.

4300 block of East Kings Point Circle — On Oct. 27, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 28, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Mount Vernon Road — On Oct. 28, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

5100 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Oct. 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Oct. 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Oct. 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of impersonation.

4900 block of Leeds Court — On Oct. 31, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Nov. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 1, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On Nov. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of forgery.

3800 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Nov. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct and marijuana possession.

4300 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Nov. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

5000 block of Peachtree Road — On Nov. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Nov. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 2, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Nov. 3, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 3, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Court — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4700 block of Summerford Drive — On Nov. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of impersonation.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 6, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

5000 block of North Peachtree Road — On Nov. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of speeding.

North Peachtree Road/Savoy Drive — On Nov. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 7, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2900 block of University Parkway — On Nov. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

400 block of Perimeter Center Terrace — On Nov. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 8, at night, a wanted person was located.

Other Incidents

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Oct. 15, in the evening, a runaway juvenile was reported.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Oct. 15, in the evening, officers received a complaint of harassing communications.

1400 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On Oct. 15, at night, officers conducted a death investigation.

3000 block of Branham Drive — On Oct. 16, in the afternoon, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

4300 block of Dunwoody Park — On Oct. 17, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Oct. 17, in the evening, a wire fraud incident was reported.

1100 block of Bellewood Square — On Oct. 17, in the morning, an animal complaints incident was reported.

4600 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 19, at night, officers received a complaint of harassing communications.

4400 block of North Peachtree Road — On Oct. 20, in the morning, a hit and run accident was reported.

4500 block of Madison Drive — On Oct. 28, in the afternoon, a fraudulent check was reported.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Oct. 29, at midnight, a credit fraud incident was reported.

5400 block of Charleston Place — On Oct. 29, in the morning, a swindeling incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 29, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Oct. 29, in the afternoon, a person was reported missing.

4600 block of Shallowford Road — On Oct. 29, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 30, in the early morning, a complaint of harassing communications was made.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 30, in the morning, a fraudulent check was reported.

2400 block of Jett Ferry Road — On Oct. 30, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.

1600 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Oct. 31, in the afternoon, a fraudulent check was reported.

1100 block of Bellewood Square — On Oct. 31, in the evening, animal complaints were made.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Nov. 1, in the afternoon, a complaint of harassing communications was made.

1700 block of Old Spring House Lane — On Nov. 1, in the evening, a fraudulent check was reported.

2200 block of Cherring Lane — On Nov. 1, in the evening, animal complaints were made.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Nov. 2, in the afternoon, a non-violent family offense was reported.

5400 block of Redfield Road — On Nov. 2, in the afternoon, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Nov. 2, in the afternoon, animal complaints were reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 3, in the evening, a credit fraud incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Nov. 4, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Nov. 5, at midnight, a criminal trespass incident was reported.

4500 block of East Kings Point Court — On Nov. 5, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 5, at night, a credit fraud incident was reported.

4300 block of Dunwoody Park — On Nov. 6, in the morning, a complaint of harassing communications was made.

2400 block of Jett Ferry Road — On Nov. 7, in the morning, a complaint of harassing communications was made.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 7, in the afternoon, a swindling incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Nov. 8, in the early morning, a hit and run accident was reported.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Nov. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

I-285 EB/North Peachtree Road — On Nov. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.