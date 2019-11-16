The following crime information is from the Sandy Springs Week in Review Report for the week ending Oct. 11.

North District Crime

The unit reported four burglaries. There were seven entering-auto incidents reported.

South District Crime

The unit reported six entering-autos. All of them occurred in commercial parking lots at varying hours of the day.

There were two residential burglaries reported. In one incident, a neighbor spotted a suspicious person in a yard and called the police. Responding officers apprehended a suspect after a search of the area. The suspect was accused of being in possession of stolen property from several locations.

Street Crimes Unit (SCU)

The unit reported one felony arrest and two misdemeanor arrests. The unit conducted 31 traffic stops, issued 24 traffic citations, and located three wanted persons. The unit investigated eight suspicious persons, conducted two vehicle searches, and worked one drug complaint.

The unit assisted SIU on response with a drug complaint. A search warrant with entry was made at the location, and a subject was located hiding under the bedsheets. The individual was determined wanted for abuse of the 911 system out of Sandy Springs.

A stolen vehicle was located on Mount Vernon Highway, with the driver arrested and accused of felony theft by conversion.

Traffic Unit

The unit reported 11 misdemeanor arrests, conducted 194 traffic stops and issued 236 citations. The unit located one wanted person, investigated two suspicious people, and worked 22 hours on traffic complaints. Seven cases were cleared.

Arrests

DUI: 5

Traffic: 5

Hit and Run: 1

K-9 Unit

The unit reported two misdemeanor arrests, conducted 20 traffic stops and issued 20 traffic citations. The unit located two wanted persons, investigated two suspicious persons and conducted one K-9 search. The Unit worked four drug complaints, conducted one knock-and-talk, and issued one search warrant.

The unit responded to on burglary in progress on Hammond Drive.

A hotel Interdiction led to one wanted person located and arrested in the 6300 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.