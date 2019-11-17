The following restaurants opened in Reporter communities the week of Nov. 11.

285 Colonial Kitchen, a French-Vietnamese fusion restaurant, opened in The Prado shopping center at 5610 Roswell Road on Nov. 14. The owner, Duc Tran, also owns Vietnamese seafood restaurant 575 Bistro in Kennesaw. The menu includes French-inspired bites, Bahn mi sandwiches and pho. For more information, visit 285colonialkitchen.com.

Owner Duc Tran and City Councilmember John Paulson (center) cut the ribbon for a new French-Vietnamese fusion restaurant, 285 Colonial Kitchen, at a Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber grand opening event Nov. 14 at 5610 Roswell Road. (Special)

Big B’s Fish Joint opened in the Gateway complex at 4600 Roswell Road on Nov. 13. Barry Mills, co-founder of FLIP Burger Boutique in Atlanta, brought the restaurant to Sandy Springs. The menu offers classic seafood options in salads, sandwiches, plates and tacos. For more information, visit bigbsfishjoint.com.

An inside view of Big B’s Fish Joint, a new seafood restaurant that opened Nov. 13 at 4600 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. (Special)

City Barbeque opened in the Abernathy Square shopping center at 6649 Roswell Road on Nov. 11. City Barbeque is a restaurant chain featuring classic barbecue favorites, such as pulled pork, ribs and baked beans. For more information, visit citybbq.com.

An outside view of City Barbeque, a new barbeque restaurant that opened Nov. 11 at 6649 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. (Hannah Greco)

The Garden Room opened in the Buckhead Plaza at 88 West Paces Ferry Road on Nov. 13. The restaurant is set in a garden-themed room and offers a contemporary American menu. For more information, visit thegardenroomatlanta.com.

An inside view of The Garden Room, a new contemporary American restaurant that opened Nov. 13 at 88 West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. (Special)

Email Hannah Greco at hannahgreco@reporternewspapers.net with any restaurant news in Reporter Newspapers communities.

