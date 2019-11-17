The following restaurants opened in Reporter communities the week of Nov. 11.

285 Colonial Kitchen, a French-Vietnamese fusion restaurant, opened in The Prado shopping center at 5610 Roswell Road on Nov. 14. The owner, Duc Tran, also owns Vietnamese seafood restaurant 575 Bistro in Kennesaw. The menu includes French-inspired bites, Bahn mi sandwiches and pho. For more information, visit 285colonialkitchen.com.

Big B’s Fish Joint opened in the Gateway complex at 4600 Roswell Road on Nov. 13. Barry Mills, co-founder of FLIP Burger Boutique in Atlanta, brought the restaurant to Sandy Springs. The menu offers classic seafood options in salads, sandwiches, plates and tacos. For more information, visit bigbsfishjoint.com.

City Barbeque opened in the Abernathy Square shopping center at 6649 Roswell Road on Nov. 11. City Barbeque is a restaurant chain featuring classic barbecue favorites, such as pulled pork, ribs and baked beans. For more information, visit citybbq.com.

The Garden Room opened in the Buckhead Plaza at 88 West Paces Ferry Road on Nov. 13. The restaurant is set in a garden-themed room and offers a contemporary American menu. For more information, visit thegardenroomatlanta.com.

