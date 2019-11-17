Light Up Dunwoody, the annual holiday tradition, returns on Nov. 24.

The free event begins at 3 p.m., including a visit from Santa and live reindeer, music and dance performances, face-painting, cookie-decorating and other activities. It concludes with a tree-lighting and menorah-lighting at 5:45 p.m.

In addition, the Dunwoody Police Department will be at the event collecting new, unwrapped holiday gifts for children ages newborn to 16.

The event is held around the historic Cheek-Spruill House at the intersection of Mount Vernon and Chamblee-Dunwoody roads.

The event is presented by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, the Dunwoody Preservation Trust and the Dunwoody Reporter. For more information, see dunwoodyga.org/Light-Up-Dunwoody.