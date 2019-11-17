Light Up Dunwoody, the annual holiday tradition, returns on Nov. 24.

The free event begins at 3 p.m., including a visit from Santa and live reindeer, music and dance performances, face-painting, cookie-decorating and other activities. It concludes with a tree-lighting and menorah-lighting at 5:45 p.m.

Light Up Dunwoody’s 2017 edition. (Special)

In addition, the Dunwoody Police Department will be at the event collecting new, unwrapped holiday gifts for children ages newborn to 16.

The event is held around the historic Cheek-Spruill House at the intersection of Mount Vernon and Chamblee-Dunwoody roads.

The event is presented by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, the Dunwoody Preservation Trust and the Dunwoody Reporter. For more information, see dunwoodyga.org/Light-Up-Dunwoody.

