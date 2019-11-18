Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst is holding his monthly town hall on Thursday, Nov. 21, where residents are given the opportunity to ask questions of him and city staff. There will also be a presentation from the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, known as The ATL, on a regional transit plan.

The town hall is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

The ATL, responsible for transit planning for the 13 counties in metro Atlanta, is in the process of preparing a regional transit plan for submission to the General Assembly next year. Some of the Brookhaven projects being proposed in the regional transit plan include: bus rapid transit along the top end of I-285; bus rapid transit on Buford Highway.

This is the first town hall for Ernst since he was reelected on Nov. 5.

For more information, visit www.brookhavenga.gov.

This story has been updated with information about The ATL making a presentation at the town hall.