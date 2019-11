Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst is holding his monthly town hall on Thursday, Nov. 21, where residents are given the opportunity to ask questions of him and city staff.

The town hall is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

This is the first town hall for Ernst since he was reelected on Nov. 5.

For more information, visit www.brookhavenga.gov.