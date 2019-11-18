An Aldi grocery store that opened last year in Buckhead leased more space than it needs and is seeking to add a large retailer beside it.

The plan involves carving a new storefront into what is now a blank wall between the Aldi and a PetSmart in the Buckhead Pavilion shopping center at 3221 Peachtree Road.

The proposal was reviewed Nov. 6 by the Design Review Committee of Special Public Interest District 9, a zoning area in central Buckhead. Patti Wallis, a permit consultant representing property owner Coro Realty Advisors, said “I have no clue” who the proposed retail tenant is.

Coro Realty and Aldi did not respond to comment requests.

About 21,000 square feet of Aldi’s non-retail space would be used by the new tenant after subdivision inside. The entire space was formerly a Sports Authority store.

The DRC requested that the design include plenty of storefront windows. Coro is seeking a special administrative permit to allow the work, according to its application paperwork.