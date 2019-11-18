Dunwoody’s outgoing mayor Denis Shortal’s last town hall on Tuesday, Nov. 19, is expected to include a “transparent and informative dialogue” about city issues, according to a press release.

The town hall starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The meeting will begin with a presentation by Shortal followed by a “transparent and informative dialogue,” according to a press release.

Questions or comments can be submitted in advance by emailing communications@dunwoodyga.gov. Notecards will also be available during the meeting for people to submit questions.

Shortal announced in April at the 10th State of City that he was not seeking reelection after one term as mayor so he could spend more time with his family. On Nov. 5, voters elected current City Councilmember Lynn Deutsch to be the city’s next mayor beginning in January.

A retired airline pilot and brigadier general in the Marines, Shortal was treasurer of the Dunwoody Yes group that organized and lobbied the General Assembly to give residents the opportunity to vote to break off from DeKalb County. Residents got the vote in 2008 and overwhelmingly approved the measure. Shortal was then elected to the inaugural City Council in December 2008.

He represented District 1 on the council until 2015 when he decided to step down from the seat and challenge incumbent Mike Davis for the mayor’s seat. Shortal defeated Davis and was sworn in as mayor in January 2016.