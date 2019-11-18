A national advocacy group of women campaigning for the re-election of President Donald Trump will host an event featuring two prominent Republic figures as keynote speakers at Heritage Sandy Springs on Nov. 19.

Women for Trump will host the event, called “Empower Hour,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the museum and park’s campus at 6110 Blue Stone Road.

The event is restricted to registration only and is being held ahead of the fifth Democratic Debate Nov. 20 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The meeting aims to highlight the accomplishments of President Trump’s administration and his commitment to empowering women and families, according to the Donald J. Trump for President campaign website.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Katrina Pierson, senior advisors to Trump’s re-election campaign, will keynote the event.

Guilfoyle recently traveled with the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., on a tour for his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” and was a co-host of “The Five,” a panel talk show on Fox News. Pierson was the national spokesperson for the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

Heritage Sandy Springs did not respond immediately to a comment request about why the group decided to hold the event at the Sandy Springs venue.

For more information, visit donaldjtrump.com/events.