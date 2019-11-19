Merit pay raises for the Dunwoody city manager and city clerk are scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1.

The City Council approved the pay raises for City Manager Eric Linton and City Clerk Sharon Lowery at the Nov. 18 council meeting. The raises were approved separately as part of the consent agenda with no discussion.

Linton, who has been with the city since 2014, is currently paid $198,432. His contract allows for annual pay raises based on performance. The council approved his salary increase to $201,408 beginning Jan. 1.

Linton’s salary will be bumped up again on March 12 to $205,638 as part of a cost-of-living raise all city employees are receiving next year.

Lowery, who currently makes $115,128, is receiving a 1.5% merit increase beginning Jan. 1, bringing her salary to $116,854. She has been city clerk since 2009, shortly after the city was incorporated.