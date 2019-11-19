A private screening of a new car-race movie at a Sandy Springs theater Nov. 16 also made for public fun as organizers brought along about 100 exotic autos in a parking lot display.

Sandy Springs-based High Octane Productions, which stages the “Caffeine and Octane” exotic car shows at Perimeter Mall, and the Driving Club at Road Atlanta rented out two theaters at the Springs Cinema & Taphouse, an independent theater at 5920 Roswell Road. The occasion was the debut of “Ford v Ferrari,” a drama based on the true story of the automakers battling for supremacy at the 1966 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in France.

“It was fun seeing the reaction of all the people arriving for other movies to the display of cars,” said Bruce Piefke, CEO of High Octane and a Sandy Springs resident. “Many of them got on the phone to call their car enthusiast friends and encouraged them to come check it out.”

Speaking before the private screening was David Murry, one of three racers who placed third in his car’s class in the 2011 Le Mans, and his team leader, Andrew “H” Smith. On display on a red carpet outside the theater was their car, a 2006 Ford GT.

Keeping with the movie’s theme, the exotic auto show included about 50 Ferraris and eight other Ford GTs, including the rare 2019 model, which Piefke says is valued at around a half-million dollars. Also on display were Lamborghinis, Aston Martins, McLarens and Porsches.

“It’s not every day you see that many exotic cars in one spot,” said Piefke.

For more information about “Caffeine and Octane,” see caffeineandoctane.com. And for more about the Springs Cinema, where “Ford v Ferrari” is still playing, see springscinema.com.

Photos by Phil Mosier.