A third candidate has entered the election for Fulton County sheriff.

Charles Rambo, a retired lieutenant in the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, joins a race that includes incumbent Theodore “Ted” Jackson and Patrick Labat, the chief of the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections.

Jackson, who has held the position since 2008, was re-elected in 2016, defeating a field of six challengers.

Rambo, 51, began his law enforcement career in 1989 sworn as a sheriff’s deputy. Rambo served his entire professional career with the FCSO for over three decades, according to his campaign website.

The election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020.

The Fulton County jail has been controversial, with overcrowding causing some inmates to sleep on mattresses on the floor, according to the Associated Press.